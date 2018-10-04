POLITICS

Fast-food workers hold strike in Monterey Park as part of fight to unionize

EMBED </>More Videos

Fast-food workers in Los Angeles and across the country took to the streets Thursday in their fight to unionize.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTEREY PARK (KABC) --
Fast-food workers in Los Angeles and across the country took to the streets Thursday in their fight to unionize.

The one-day strike and March took place at noon in Monterey Park. The event was organized by Fight for $15 L.A., a group that's been battling for a $15 minimum wage.

Workers at McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and other fast-food chains say they want to unionize.



Fast-food workers are hoping to drum up support among voters ahead of the November mid-term elections, so they'll elect candidates who support their cause.

The march kicked off at Belvedere Park and ended at a McDonald's location in the 900 block of W. Floral Drive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsminimum wagefast food restaurantmoneyMonterey ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
LA expands fight vs. Trump on immigration enforcement
GOP Senate Judiciary chair: 'No hint of misconduct' in FBI's Kavanaugh report
More Politics
Top Stories
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in OC
Fast food a daily habit for 1 in 3 American adults
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
LA expands fight vs. Trump on immigration enforcement
Surveillance video released in murder of man slain morning after Valentine's Day
Show More
Southern California gas prices climb in last 7 days
Ex-Industry janitor may have more alleged molestation victims, mothers say
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Santa Monica park
Popeyes celebrates 3,000th restaurant with 24-karat gold chicken wings
Joe Biden out on campaign trail in Southern California
More News