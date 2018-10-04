Fast-food workers hold strike in Monterey Park as part of fight to unionize

BREAKING: Fast food workers are on strike in LA marching on McDonald's.



Today workers have been striking from LA to the UK.



The world needs #UnionsForAll! #FightFor15 pic.twitter.com/ZTa8BDnm1K — Fight for $15 LA (@Fightfor15LA) October 4, 2018

Fast-food workers in Los Angeles and across the country took to the streets Thursday in their fight to unionize.The one-day strike and March took place at noon in Monterey Park. The event was organized by Fight for $15 L.A., a group that's been battling for a $15 minimum wage.Workers at McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and other fast-food chains say they want to unionize.Fast-food workers are hoping to drum up support among voters ahead of the November mid-term elections, so they'll elect candidates who support their cause.The march kicked off at Belvedere Park and ended at a McDonald's location in the 900 block of W. Floral Drive.