POLITICS

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages

WASHINGTON --
The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague.

Former agent Peter Strzok was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the text messages were discovered. The FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok's lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying he was fired because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment." He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

Trump has repeatedly criticized Strzok on Twitter. The FBI did not have immediate comment.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsFBIemploymentPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Ex-aid Omarosa claims Trump often used racial slur
Billionaire who spearheaded 3 CA initiative will not fight court ruling
More Politics
Top Stories
Holy Fire containment rises to 52 percent in Riverside County
Trump lashes out at 'lowlife' Omarosa over book, tapes
Chargers welcoming fans to training camp in Costa Mesa
'Saved by the Bell' diner in West Hollywood welcoming walk-ins
Victim of East LA deputy-involved shooting identified
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
LA clinic offering free vaccinations for children, adults
Plane makes emergency landing on NorCal freeway
Show More
Long Beach shooting leaves 1 dead
1 dead after small plane crashes into field in Sylmar
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Casitas Fire in Ojai burns 15 acres
Torrance police looking for burglar caught on video
More News