FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home and office of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York regarding Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency, a key focus of the first impeachment case against President Trump.

Sources tell ABC News, electronic devices, including Giuliani's cell phone, were confiscated by authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has so far declined to comment.

A spokesperson and an attorney for Giuliani have not responded to ABC News.
