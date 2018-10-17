POLITICS

Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterm election

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day. (Mark J. Terrill/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day.

The two Democrats will face off at the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California in San Francisco. The group's president, Mark Baldassare, will moderate the debate.

It is expected to start around noon.

De Leon received the California Democratic Party's nomination in July, but Feinstein leads in public polling.

She also has about $4 million left in her campaign to spend compared to de Leon's less than half a million. Feinstein is seeking a sixth term as senator.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdebateelection dayvotingvote 2018election 2018dianne feinsteincongressSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Prop. 4, children's hospital bond initiative, gets Garcetti's endorsement
First lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom
More Politics
Top Stories
Family mourns loss of mother killed in Encino hit-and-run
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 5 preview
Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
George Pennacchio shares memories of growing up in Lynwood
Dodgers take Game 4 over Brewers, even NLCS at 2-2
Prop. 4, children's hospital bond initiative, gets Garcetti's endorsement
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million
Nathan Fillion talks new cop show 'The Rookie'
Show More
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
First lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
More News