President Joe Biden on Wednesday lifted a freeze on green cards issued by his predecessor during the pandemic that lawyers said was blocking most legal immigration to the United States.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Immigration remains a source of heated national debate under the Biden administration.ABC7 reporter Anabel Munoz traveled to the Mexico-California border to take a firsthand look at the situation for migrants.She visited encampments on the Mexico side and spoke to migrants who are hoping to enter the United States.Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for her report.