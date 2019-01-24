POLITICS

Florida's top elections official resigns after blackface photos emerge

In this Jan. 30, 2013 file photo, Michael Ertel speaks during a panel discussion on election problems at a pre-legislative news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Florida's top elections official has abruptly resigned after a newspaper obtained pictures of him in blackface posing as a Hurricane Katrina victim.

Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned Thursday afternoon just hours after he testified about election lawsuits before a state legislative committee.

The Tallahassee Democrat obtained pictures taken at a Halloween party 14 years ago that show Ertel dressed in blackface. The photos were taken two months after the deadly storm ravaged the Gulf Coast region.

Ertel had been the Seminole County supervisor of elections and was picked by new Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the department that oversees elections.

During his campaign for governor, DeSantis came under fire from Democrats who said he made racially divisive comments about Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsracismu.s. & worldpoliticsFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
Trump agrees to postpone State of the Union
Kamala Harris persuaded by girl to seek White House
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
Hesperia school janitor arrested on molestation charges
Man arrested after child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
San Bernardino police ask for help in finding sexual assault suspect
Man fatally shot outside strip club in Bassett
Show More
Tubbs Fire not caused by PG&E, investigators say
Musicians raise $360K for Thousand Oaks shooting and fire victims
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
VIDEO: Man smashes windshield in OC road rage incident
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
More News