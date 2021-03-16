Politics

Former Gov. Gray Davis offers perspective on recall drive against Newsom

Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomgovernorarnold schwarzeneggerrecall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim's family demands answers over erroneous release of suspect
LA County gyms, restaurants, movie theaters welcome eased COVID rules
Inland Empire family ran sex-trafficking ring, authorities say
Another 4.4M Californians now eligible for COVID vaccine
Haaland becomes 1st Native American to lead Cabinet department
Temecula woman's nonprofit works to feed hundreds
Driver arrested in fatal San Diego crash
Show More
Program aims to bridge language gap, help students enter college
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
SoCal rallies aim to combat anti-Asian hate crimes
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
More TOP STORIES News