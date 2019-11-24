Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg is running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men of the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current slate of candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.

Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee.
Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymichael bloomberg2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Mother pleads for help finding teen daughter's killer
LAX launches new holiday shuttle to help alleviate traffic
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Gingerbread house kits helping to build real houses
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
Show More
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
Hit-and-run crash caught on video in Westlake district
California boosts pot taxes, shocking unsteady industry
Lines form as In-N-Out opens its first Houston restaurants
More TOP STORIES News