Herman Cain, former presidential candidate and Trump surrogate, dies after battling coronavirus

The 74-year-old Cain was admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital in early July after showing symptoms.
"You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning," staffer Dan Calabrese wrote in an article on HermanCain.com. "But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal with it. Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away. He's entering the presence of the Savior he's served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward."
You're never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God's strength and comfort to deal... #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020
The former pizza company executive was an outspoken backer of President Donald Trump and briefly rose to the top of polls himself during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code with what he called the 9-9-9 plan.
Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, was among the campaign surrogates who attended Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cain posted a photo of himself and others at the rally not wearing masks.
Here’s just a few of the #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!#TulsaRally2020 #Trumptulsa #TulsaTrumprally #MAGA #Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/27mUzkg7kL— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) June 20, 2020
"There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer," a spokesperson said at the time.
On the campaign trail, he spoke about being diagnosed in 2006 with stage 4 liver cancer and his doctors giving him slim hope for long-term survival.
More recently, he has kept involved in conservative politics as a commentator on Newsmax.
