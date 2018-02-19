Another misconduct accusation has been filed against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens.A former staffer said he was fired after refusing to play "spin the bottle" with Garcia.It is the second misconduct accusation filed against the Bell Gardens lawmaker.The first includes allegations from four former employees who claim Garcia discussed her sex life with them, drank alcohol on the job and pressured them to join her.Garcia, who is on an unpaid leave of absence, denies the allegations.