Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia accused of firing staffer for refusing 'spin the bottle' game

Another misconduct accusation has been filed against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Another misconduct accusation has been filed against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens.

A former staffer said he was fired after refusing to play "spin the bottle" with Garcia.

It is the second misconduct accusation filed against the Bell Gardens lawmaker.

MORE: Former staffer details groping incident by Bell Gardens Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia

The first includes allegations from four former employees who claim Garcia discussed her sex life with them, drank alcohol on the job and pressured them to join her.

Garcia, who is on an unpaid leave of absence, denies the allegations.
