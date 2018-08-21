Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.The 51-year-old Cohen entered the plea to eight felony charges in federal court in New York on Tuesday. The other charges involve bank fraud and income tax evasion.As part of his plea agreement, Cohen agreed not to challenge any sentence from 46 to 63 months. The judge noted he could be eligible for a maximum sentence of up to 65 years in prison if sentenced consecutively. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.Cohen is eligible to be released on $500,000 bond, but he can only stay in New York, Washington D.C., Florida or Illinois.In open court, Cohen admitted that he "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" made improper campaign contributions as described in the charges.Prosecutors said Cohen also failed to report at least $4.1 million in reported income for 2012-2016, costing the government at least $1.3 million in tax revenue. They also said he lied to a bank in applying for a home equity line of credit, hiding the fact that he had more than $14 million in debt.Prosecutors said Cohen failed to report at least $4.1 million in reported income for 2012-2016, costing the government at least $1.3 million in tax revenue. They also said he lied to a bank in applying for a home equity line of credit, hiding the fact that he had more than $14 million in debt.They said he paid women to silence the two women who had information that would hurt Trump's 2016 campaign and he then illegally sought reimbursement from Trump's company, submitting invoices that hid the true purpose of that reimbursement."These are very serious charges and reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over an extended period of time," said Robert Khuzami, deputy U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York.Cohen's plea follows months of scrutiny from federal investigations and a falling out with the president, whom he previously said he'd "take a bullet" for.FBI raids in April sought bank records, communications with Trump's campaign and information on payments to Daniels and McDougal.Both women claimed Trump had affairs with them, which he denies.Cohen was Trump's longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers' offices early Tuesday.Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.The investigation into Cohen was referred to New York's Southern District by special counsel Robert Mueller, and if Cohen agrees to cooperate, the information he provides could benefit the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But it remains unclear if he has committed to cooperate.Cohen's relationship with Trump dates to the mid-2000s after Cohen, who owned condominiums in multiple Trump buildings in New York, took Trump's side in a legal dispute with the condo board at Trump World Tower on Manhattan's East Side. Cohen eventually went to work for the Trump Organization, where he held the positions of executive vice president and special counsel to Donald J. Trump.