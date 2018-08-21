POLITICS

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports

President Donald Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen has reached a plea deal on campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion, ABC News has learned. (AP Photo Andrew Harnik / Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
ABC News has learned that Michael Cohen has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Cohen was Trump's longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers' offices early Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.

The investigation into Cohen was referred to New York's Southern District by special counsel Robert Mueller, and if Cohen agrees to cooperate, the information he provides could benefit the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But it remains unclear if he has committed to cooperate.

Cohen's relationship with Trump dates to the mid-2000's after Cohen, who owned condominiums in multiple Trump buildings in New York, took Trump's side in a legal dispute with the condo board at Trump World Tower on Manhattan's East Side. Cohen eventually went to work for the Trump Organization, where he held the positions of executive vice president and special counsel to Donald J. Trump.

ABC7 in New York contributed to this report.
