Politics

Garcetti calls attack on US Capitol a 'dark day for America'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who served as a national co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's campaign, condemned Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to block Congress from affirming Biden's victory.

"This is a dark day for America,'' Garcetti said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. "The assaults on the integrity of our elections and the safety of the U.S. Capitol are wrong -- defying our Constitution, our core decency and our common humanity.

"President Trump must condemn what has happened today, stop illegally contesting the will of the American public and support the institutions and elected leaders who comprise our Democracy,'' he said at the time. "Our nation will withstand this horrifying moment, and we will see the peaceful transition of government this month. It cannot come too soon.

RELATED: President Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Johnathan Karl reports President Trump is largely alone inside the White House with close advisers avoiding him after the chaos at the U.S. Capitol.



"In the meantime, I pray for the security of everyone on Capitol Hill, and I support congressional leaders and (Washington, D.C.) Mayor (Muriel) Bowser's efforts to restore order and protect our nation's Capitol and our nation's capital city.''

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez also condemned the insurrection.

"Make no mistake, this is a violent coup attempt against the United States of America,'' she said. "From Trump's attacks against our Democracy, to his weak congressional enablers undermining our elections in Congress, to the mob who did their hateful and un-American bidding, this is shameful.''

There were no reports of any security issues at Los Angeles City Hall, although pro- and anti-Trump protesters clashed outside the building around midday, leading to some arrests.

RELATED: Several taken into custody after Trump protesters clash during rally in downtown LA, police say
EMBED More News Videos

A small group of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered near City Hall in downtown L.A. Wednesday, following the storming of the Nation's Capitol. LAPD declared the gathering an unlawful assembly, and officials said some people were taken into custody.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countydowntown ladonald trumplos angeles police departmentprotestlapderic garcettius capitoljoe bidenpresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
WATCH LIVE: DC mayor speaks after siege
FBI looking to identify people who incited violence in Capitol riots
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
Show More
Several taken into custody after Trump protesters clash in DTLA
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
SoCal congressman evacuated when chaos hits Capitol
25th Amendment discussed among Trump allies, Cabinet
CA bill aimed at helping small businesses gains momentum
More TOP STORIES News