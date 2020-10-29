Politics

Garcetti denies witnessing alleged sexual misconduct by former adviser Rick Jacobs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday denied witnessing any alleged sexual misconduct or harassment by his former deputy chief of staff, Rick Jacobs.

Speaking at an online news conference from City Hall, Garcetti said it was a mutual decision to part ways with Jacobs based on new information.

Jacobs has been accused by multiple men of sexual harassment, including an Los Angeles Police Department officer who served as the mayor's bodyguard.

Jacobs denies the allegations.

An outside agency is now investigating.
