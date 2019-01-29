LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to announce Tuesday he is not running for president in 2020.
Garcetti has called a news conference at City Hall to talk about his political plans. He has not disclosed in advance what he will discuss, but sources tell politico.com that he is not running.
The 47-year-old mayor had toyed with the idea of launching a 2020 campaign, and has made political visits to key states such as Iowa and South Carolina.
He spent the early part of January involved in helping mediate the Los Angeles teachers strike, but once that was resolved, he was expected to turn his attention to his political future.
The Democratic field is already starting to get crowded. Among candidates considering a run are California Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden.
