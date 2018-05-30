The frontrunner in the California governors race for Tuesday's primary, Gavin Newsom, brought his bus tour to Burbank, along with some Democratic star power, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris."Elect a governor that has your back. That shares your values. That will pick up where Gov. Brown left off," said Newsom."Gavin has the courage and I'm going to tell you, it is clear to me that this administration has put a target on California's back. And we will need our best leaders to stand and protect all of the values that we have as a state and by extension as a country," said Harris.The top two finishers Tuesday will move on to the November election.Polls show Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa in a tight race for that second spot.Cox, a successful businessman from San Diego, has aligned himself with President Donald Trump.On Monday, Trump tweeted "California has a rare opportunity to turn things around and solve its high crime, high tax, problems - along with so many others. On June 5th., vote for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate JOHN COX, a really good and highly competent man. He'll Make California Great Again!"Newsom's campaign is running an ad that says Cox is Trump's "protege.""I don't think there's any more contrast that's more acute and self evident than the positions on gun safety and gun policy than John Cox and myself and on issues of equality where he has equated homosexuality to bestiality and he says gun safety laws are a waste of time," said Newsom.Newsom isn't hiding the fact he'd rather face Cox in an effort to avoid an expensive and likely nasty midterm race against Villaraigosa. If you want to avoid the lines or won't have time to vote on Tuesday, you can early vote on Saturday and Sunday at 10 locations around LA County.