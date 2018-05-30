POLITICS

With gubernatorial primary approaching, Gavin Newsom campaigns in Burbank

EMBED </>More Videos

Democratic gubernatorial frontrunner Gavin Newsom campaigned in Burbank accompanied by Sen. Kamala Harris. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
The frontrunner in the California governors race for Tuesday's primary, Gavin Newsom, brought his bus tour to Burbank, along with some Democratic star power, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

"Elect a governor that has your back. That shares your values. That will pick up where Gov. Brown left off," said Newsom.

"Gavin has the courage and I'm going to tell you, it is clear to me that this administration has put a target on California's back. And we will need our best leaders to stand and protect all of the values that we have as a state and by extension as a country," said Harris.

The top two finishers Tuesday will move on to the November election.

Polls show Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa in a tight race for that second spot.

Cox, a successful businessman from San Diego, has aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Trump tweeted "California has a rare opportunity to turn things around and solve its high crime, high tax, problems - along with so many others. On June 5th., vote for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate JOHN COX, a really good and highly competent man. He'll Make California Great Again!"

Newsom's campaign is running an ad that says Cox is Trump's "protege."

"I don't think there's any more contrast that's more acute and self evident than the positions on gun safety and gun policy than John Cox and myself and on issues of equality where he has equated homosexuality to bestiality and he says gun safety laws are a waste of time," said Newsom.

Newsom isn't hiding the fact he'd rather face Cox in an effort to avoid an expensive and likely nasty midterm race against Villaraigosa. If you want to avoid the lines or won't have time to vote on Tuesday, you can early vote on Saturday and Sunday at 10 locations around LA County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernorgubernatorial racecampaignelection 2018gavin newsomkamala harrisBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News