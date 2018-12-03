GEORGE H.W. BUSH

REMEMBERING 41: Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

President George H.W. Bush is being honored around the country, including a special tribute at Houston's City Hall.

Bush is scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews on Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. EST and will later be moved, where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

PHOTOS: President George H.W. Bush's motorcade travels through Houston to Ellington Field


At 7 p.m. Monday in Houston, the public is invited to a memorial tribute for Bush on Hermann Square in front of City Hall at 901 Bagby Street. The event, hosted by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events, is a celebration of life called "A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush."

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Houston Symphony; gospel music star Yolanda Adams, a friend of Bush who sang at many of Bush's birthday parties; country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.

At main entrance points to the event, volunteers will collect donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given later as holiday presents to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program. Pres. Bush was famous for wearing colorful socks. Mayor Turner urges attendees to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to the late president.

The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5.

The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would attend the funeral at the cathedral.

Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington Field.

The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon.

FULL SCHEDULE: Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush

EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.


On Thursday, Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. According to a statement from the university, Bush will be buried Dec. 6, in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.



The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Washington to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
WATCH LIVE: George HW Bush to lie in state
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Washington to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
More Politics
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
Washington to bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
East LA holds annual Christmas parade
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
San Bernardino marks anniversary of terror attack
Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win
Rams are back-to-back NFC West champs after 30-16 win over Lions
More News