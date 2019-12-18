Impeachment

GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election during House impeachment debate

WASHINGTON -- The House debate over President Trump's impeachment has taken a strange turn.

Republicans held a moment of silence for the 2016 election.

An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.

All the Republicans in the House chamber stood up. Democrats stayed glued to their seats.

No Republicans are expected to support Trump's impeachment when votes are held later Wednesday.

Democrats say Trump betrayed his oath of office by pushing Ukraine for an investigation of Joe Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentohioukraineu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
IMPEACHMENT
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Pro-impeachment rallies held in SoCal on eve of vote
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Herman "Ike" Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Show More
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Widespread flu activity reported in CA. Is it too late for a flu shot?
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
More TOP STORIES News