Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom set to take office Monday

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is taking office Monday as California's 40th governor amid a flurry of inaugural events.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, who takes office on Monday as California's 40th governor, kicked off inaugural festivities in Sacramento on Sunday as he outlined his priorities to the public and media.

With his wife and four children, Newsom attended a party at the California State Railroad Museum, a place which highlights both the state's transportation past and a future that could be impacted by Newsom's decisions.

The museum hosts a display on the proposed multibillion dollar high-speed rail which has been supported by outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown.

Newsom said he's going to take a new look at the project and he wants the work to be transparent and accountable to the public.

"People want to see change, they want to see things happen overnight," Newsom said. "People are tracking promises in ways we haven't seen in the past, which is healthy and good. They're going to hold me to account."
