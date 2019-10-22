gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of state's high gas prices

Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked California's attorney general to investigate why the state's gas prices are so high. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked California's attorney general to investigate why the state's gas prices are so high.

A new analysis from the California Energy Commission says California drivers are paying as much as $1 more per gallon of gasoline than the rest of the country. The commission concluded the primary cause was "simply that California's retail gasoline outlets are charging higher prices."

Monday, Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra and asked him to investigate. Newsom said the report suggests big oil companies are misleading and overcharging customers, possibly through false advertising and price fixing.

The commission said it has no evidence that gasoline retailers are doing those things. But it said name brand retailers refused to provide information for its analysis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsauto industrygavin newsomgas pricescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Fire at NorCal energy facility sparks concern over gas price increase
LA officials call on state to phase out oil, gas drilling
Average price of gas in SoCal climbs over $4 a gallon
Soaring gas prices becoming unbearable for SoCal drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages 6 homes in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino
Evacuations orders lifted in Palisades fire
CA's Vietnam veterans memorial honors first woman
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Whittier mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
Christmas tree arrives at The Grove shopping center
Show More
2nd Sesame Place park opening in San Diego
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
LA County reports first flu death of the season
More TOP STORIES News