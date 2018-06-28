POLITICS

Gov. Jerry Brown, state lawmakers get 3 percent pay raise

Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers were approved a 3 percent pay raise by a citizen board on Tuesday. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers had a 3 percent pay raise approved by a citizen board on Tuesday.

The raise, approved by the California Citizens Compensation Commission, jumps the governor's salary to more than $200,000 right before he leaves office. Brown will now earn nearly $202,000 from $195,806.

Rank-and-file members of the legislature will get a $3,500 raise to about $110,000 per year.

The pay raises will go into effect in December. California's lawmakers are already the highest paid in the nation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
