Society

Crossroads, Segment 2, February 22, 2015

Related topics:
societyabc13 crossroads
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in a US military raid, sources say
Mother testifies against father in alleged scheme to kill sons
Popular humpback whale Chief spotted off Long Beach
Arrest made in crash that killed 2 horses, injured 2 riders in Lake View Terrace
Human remains found in 'burnt area' near Tick Fire in Santa Clarita
Tick Fire ravages SoCal, most evac orders lifted
Show More
Therapy dogs get "married" at Texas hospital
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Poll: 59% say cost of living in SoCal is "unbearable"
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
Red flag warnings return to SoCal Sunday evening
More TOP STORIES News