Gov. Gavin Newsom reminds women of reproductive rights in California

Amid the debate over abortion going on in other states, Gov. Gavin Newsom is reminding women of their reproductive rights here in California.Newsom, along with the governors in Oregon and Washington, on Friday signed proclamations welcoming women and urging states to protect abortion rights.Meantime, a judge ordered Missouri to keep open its only abortion clinic.That, despite efforts by state health officials refusing to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's Saint Louis clinic.