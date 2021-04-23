climate change

Newsom seeks ban on new fracking in California by 2024, halt all oil extraction by 2045

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Newsom made the announcement Friday. A fracking ban failed to pass the state Legislature last week.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, is a process for extracting oil embedded in rock deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

California's oil and gas industry employs about 152,000 people and generates $152.3 billion in economic output, according to a 2019 study.

Last year, Newsom ordered state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomenvironmentelectric vehiclesgreenhouse gasfrackingclimate change
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
18-year-old activist leads charge against climate 'apocalypse'
Our America: Climate of Hope
What does failure smell like? Take a deep breath
Biden to announce US will aim to cut carbon emissions by as much as 52% by 2030
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen pleads guilty in Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Muñoz
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
CA Senate OKs supervised injection sites for drug users
OC officer on leave after video shows him punch woman during arrest
1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
Migrant children arrive at Long Beach Convention Center
J&J vaccine meeting: Blood clot cases up to 15, with 3 deaths
Show More
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
What you need to know about Disneyland reopening
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
George W. Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election
More TOP STORIES News