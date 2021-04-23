Newsom seeks ban on new fracking in California by 2024, halt all oil extraction by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.Newsom made the announcement Friday. A fracking ban failed to pass the state Legislature last week.Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, is a process for extracting oil embedded in rock deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.California's oil and gas industry employs about 152,000 people and generates $152.3 billion in economic output, according to a 2019 study.Last year, Newsom ordered state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.