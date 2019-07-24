Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $130 million bill to clean up drinking water

FRESNO, Calif. -- California's governor has signed a law that will redirect up to $130 million of state money meant to clean up the air to instead clean up the drinking water.

More than 1 million of California's nearly 40 million people don't have clean drinking water.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill Wednesday in California's Central Valley. He spoke with residents who must rely on 8-gallon jugs of water delivered to their home every two weeks.

The law authorizes the state to pull up to $130 million each year for the next decade from a fund designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Some environmental groups say it is inappropriate to take money meant to control emissions. But supporters say it's OK because climate change has impacted drinking water.
