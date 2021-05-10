politics

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to unveil California economic recovery plan

Gov. Newsom to unveil California economic recovery plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to unveil a $100 billion economic recovery package during his May revision to the state's proposed budget on Monday.

The Governor's office called the billion-dollar package the California Comeback Plan, saying the goal is to provide relief for Californians and help the state emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.

RELATED: California appeals court upholds Gov. Newsom's use of emergency powers during pandemic

Newsom will present the plan during a visit to Alameda County.

"California will roar back from this pandemic," the governor's office said in a tweet.

The purpose of the yearly revise is to make any budget proposal adjustments based on current economic trends.

RELATED: California Dreaming: Golden State's economy expected to recover faster than the US post-pandemic

In January, Newsom revealed a $227 billion budget, kicking off the six-month-long process to finalize the state's budget.

Newsom's address comes after the race for Republican candidates looking to challenge the Democratic Governor in an all but certain recall election kicked off last week. San Diego businessman John Cox kicked off his campaign, featuring a live 1,000 pound bear. Meanwhile, former Olympic decathlete and reality TV personality, Caitlyn Jenner released her first political ad in her bid for governor.

RELATED: California recall election: Everything you need to know about the race against Gov. Gavin Newsom

