Gun control at the forefront in SoCal congressman's Reseda town hall

One day after the massive March for Our Lives, gun control was the top topic at a town hall held Sunday by a Los Angeles congressman.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One day after the massive March for Our Lives, gun control was the top topic at a town hall held Sunday by a Los Angeles congressman.

A student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida spoke via Skype to the audience of the town hall hosted by Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks.

"This is a moral issue, honestly to everybody," said student Diego Pfeiffer, who was involved in the march in Washington D.C. "Assault weapons should not be on the streets."

Sherman said the new push for gun control launched by student survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting which claimed 17 lives has given new momentum for legislation.

"I think these high school students have moved the conversation in our country and given us a chance to pass it," Sherman said.
