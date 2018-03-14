PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from #Enough National School Walkout

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Boston area high school students gather in St. Paul's Cathedral in Boston before a march to the Statehouse, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)</span></div>
Young people around the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence Wednesday in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged since the massacre in Florida.

More than 3,000 walkouts were planned across the country and around the world, organizers said. Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes - one minute for each of those killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many students walked out with signs to get their message across. From "gUnsafe" to "Protect kids, not guns" and "#NeverAgain," these are just a few of the posters seen at demonstrations around the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootinggun violenceschool shootinggun controlprotestu.s. & world
Related
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
What you need to know about the National School Walkout
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News