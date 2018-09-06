POLITICS

Sen. Kamala Harris puts Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on edge with Mueller question

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on edge with a surprise question at his confirmation hearing on whether he spoke with anyone about the investigation into Russian election meddling.

WASHINGTON --
Sen. Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on edge with a surprise question at his confirmation hearing on whether he spoke with anyone about the investigation into Russian election meddling.

It's the only time President Donald Trump's high court pick appeared to stumble.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the evening of the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Sept. 5, 2018.


The California Democrat, who's considering a presidential run, pressed Kavanaugh late Wednesday as the hearing wound down to tell her who, if anyone, he's spoken to at a law firm about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

MORE: 5 key takeaways from Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The firm in question was founded by Marc Kasowitz, who has represented Trump. Harris, a former prosecutor, did not say during the nearly eight-minute exchange why she was asking the question, but she seemed to surprise Kavanaugh.

"Have you had a conversation with anyone at that firm about that investigation?" Harris said late on the second day of Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. "I think you're thinking of someone but you don't want to tell us."

Kavanaugh seemed perplexed at first, then said he couldn't think of any such conversations and repeatedly asked to see a list of lawyers who work at the firm. Harris said he doesn't need to see a list to recall whether he's talked to anyone at the firm in the 15 months since Mueller's probe was launched.

Judiciary Committee Republicans complained that the question was unfair.
POLL: Public split on Kavanaugh, views on abortion access shift

Mueller is probing whether Trump or any of his associates were aware of Russia's efforts to influence the election and whether Trump obstructed justice.

Harris is one of several Democrats concerned about Kavanaugh's view of whether a sitting president can be indicted.

In a footnote to a 2009 law review article, Kavanaugh wrote that "a serious constitutional question exists regarding whether a President can be criminally indicted and tried while in office."

A decade earlier, Kavanaugh wrote that the Constitution seems to dictate that "congressional investigation must take place in lieu of criminal investigation when the President is the subject of investigation, and that criminal prosecution can occur only after the President has left office."

Harris also grilled Kavanaugh on abortion rights, asking him, "Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?"

"I'm not thinking of any right now, senator," Kavanaugh responded.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Booker releases 'confidential' Kavanaugh emails in combative Supreme Court hearing
5 key takeaways from Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing
'The Handmaid's Tale' protesters target Kavanaugh
POLITICS
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
SOLD: Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
More Politics
Top Stories
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
Show More
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
OC sheriff's K-9 attacks county employee during training exercise
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Delta fire burning in Redding shuts down I-5
More News