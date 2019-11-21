2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Kamala Harris says she can best revive black coalition

ATLANTA -- Kamala Harris called herself the Democratic presidential candidate best poised to revive the coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

In Wednesday night's candidate debate, Harris highlighted her ability to connect with black women in particular, saying the Democratic Party has often relied on them to win without truly focusing on their issues.

She declined an opportunity by moderators to criticize Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to win support from minority voters. But her response was a clear suggestion that she has long built relationships with black voters.

Harris is half-black and half-Indian. She's offered policy proposals on black maternal health and achieving equal pay for black women.

Buttigieg says he understands what it's like to have his rights threatened as a gay man. He says he welcomes the opportunity to connect with black voters who don't yet know him.
