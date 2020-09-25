Politics

LA County residents can cast their vote at Dodger Stadium this year. Here's what that'll look like

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium has been closed to the public for months but now it is preparing to welcome voters who want to cast their ballots in person or simply drop off their mail-in ballot for the upcoming election.

Serving as a vote center, 30 kiosks will be set up on the top deck overlooking home plate.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County will be able to visit the stadium to cast their vote during a five-day period leading up to Nov. 3.

The idea to transform the stadium into a voting center is to offer a safe and convenient location for voters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"No more voting in a neighbor's garage, no more voting in retirement homes. We have been looking for larger spaces to accommodate physical distancing, all the things that we need to do to keep voting safe and healthy," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. "I think it was a great opportunity for professional sports teams and franchises to step up to the plate, literally."

The voting center is a joint effort between the Secretary of State, Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the non-profit More Than A Vote, which was co-founded by Lakers star LeBron James.

The Forum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Staples Center have also joined the list of large venues across Southern California that will turn into voting centers for the election.

EMBED More News Videos

Staples Center is joining the list of large arenas throughout Southern California that will serve as voting centers for the upcoming election in November.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyvoter informationstaples centervoting2020 presidential electionlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows struggle between man, deputies before fatal shooting
Murdered boy was beaten, locked in closet by stepmom, officials allege
DA declines to file charges against KPCC reporter arrested by deputies
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
Democrats pitch new laws to curb presidential abuses
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
Show More
Here's what to pack in your disaster preparedness kit
New COVID testing plan aims to reach Long Beach residents of color
New documentary makes case for adopting senior dogs
LA County seeing spike in COVID cases after Labor Day
Bobcat Fire burns nearly 114K acres, containment grows to 50%
More TOP STORIES News