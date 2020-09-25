LA County residents can cast their vote at Dodger Stadium this year. Here's what that'll look like

Serving as a vote center, 30 kiosks will be set up on the top deck overlooking home plate.
Any registered voter in Los Angeles County will be able to visit the stadium to cast their vote during a five-day period leading up to Nov. 3.
The idea to transform the stadium into a voting center is to offer a safe and convenient location for voters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"No more voting in a neighbor's garage, no more voting in retirement homes. We have been looking for larger spaces to accommodate physical distancing, all the things that we need to do to keep voting safe and healthy," said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. "I think it was a great opportunity for professional sports teams and franchises to step up to the plate, literally."
The voting center is a joint effort between the Secretary of State, Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the non-profit More Than A Vote, which was co-founded by Lakers star LeBron James.
The Forum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Staples Center have also joined the list of large venues across Southern California that will turn into voting centers for the election.