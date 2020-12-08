Politics

Holly Mitchell to attend her first meeting as LA County supervisor, pledges commitment to equity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Supervisor Holly Mitchell will attend her first meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday pledging "to do I all can in collaboration with my new colleagues on the board to lead with integrity, vision and purpose."

Mitchell said at her swearing-in Sunday that "equity will be at the center of all of our work so as we fight to bring more housing to those in need, more mental health services, more job opportunities and real second chances for re-entry it will be accomplished through that lens.''

Mitchell's victory over Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson in the Nov. 3 election gave the five-member board all female members for the first time.

Mitchell succeeds Mark Ridley-Thomas in representing the Second District, which runs from Wilshire Center and the Miracle Mile south to Carson, west to Mar Vista and east to Lynwood. Ridley-Thomas had held the seat since 2008 and was barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

Ridley-Thomas was elected Nov. 3 to the District 10 seat on the Los Angeles City Council, succeeding Wesson, who was also barred from running for re-election because of term limits.

In a video message played at the virtual swearing-in, Ridley-Thomas praised Mitchell as "a trailblazer, a leader and a fighter on the frontlines pushing for equity and justice.''
