Politics

Homelessness advocates removed from LA City Council chamber after raucous protest

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homelessness advocates were sent packing from the Los Angeles City Council chambers Tuesday after a raucous protest during a council meeting.

After more than a dozen people took part in a public comment session about L.A.'s proposed update to its half-century-old vagrancy ordinance, municipal code 41.18, several people in the crowd began chanting over Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's presentation.

Los Angeles Police Department officers eventually escorted a small group of the protesters out of the chamber after 10 minutes.

L.A.'s current ordinance bans any sitting, lying or sleeping in streets, on sidewalks or other public ways. A federal court has deemed similar laws to be unconstitutional, and for the most part, LAPD has not enforced the ordinance in the past 10 years.

City attorneys say there is room to pass a less sweeping vagrancy law.

"The city can still enforce regulations on when and where people can dwell in the public right of way even if they can't ban it entirely," said Valerie Flores, a deputy city attorney for Los Angeles.

O'Farrell's plan would allow sitting, lying or sleeping in streets and sidewalks, but ban it in certain spots including near schools and business entryways, and in driveways and parks.

Homeless advocates say that proposal is still way too broad.

"Unhoused residents will be prohibited from existing in the majority of the city," said Louise Abramson of the Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council. "This is effectively a banishment."

Several council members slammed O'Farrell's plan, but O'Farrell says that criticism doesn't carry much weight unless those members come up with other possible solutions.

"I heard some of my colleagues wax poetic quite beautifully, but let's see what proposals actually come forward so that we can fulfill our responsibilities as city leaders," O'Farrell told Eyewitness News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshomeless in southern californiahomeless
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local Keller Williams holds self-defense class after realtor is groped
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Pedestrian killed, another injured in hit-and-run in South LA
Metro bus crash on 101 Fwy shuts down lanes in North Hollywood
OC authorities searching for suspect after series of attacks
LA County unanimously passes first vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco
SCE considering shutting off power to thousands of customers
Show More
Chargers players spend day off helping local food bank
Bringing a little joy to pediatric patients: Disney's "Team of Heroes" pays visit to LAC+USC hospital
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
Terrence Howard's kids steal the spotlight at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kamala Harris makes campaign stops at Wiltern, Guelaguetza
More TOP STORIES News