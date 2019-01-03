House Democrats have approved a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.The largely party-line votes by the new Democratic majority came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room to pledge a continued fight for his signature campaign promise.The Democratic package to end the shutdown includes a bill to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8 as bipartisan talks continue. It was approved, 239-192.Democrats also approved, 241-190, a separate measure funding the Agriculture, Interior and other departments through Sept. 30.The homeland security bill is virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted by voice vote last month. The GOP-controlled House rejected the plan the next day, forcing a partial shutdown