POLITICS

House Democrats approve plan to re-open government without funding border wall

The Capitol building as garbage is strewn on the National mall during a partial government shutdown in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
House Democrats have approved a plan to re-open the government without funding President Donald Trump's promised border wall.

The largely party-line votes by the new Democratic majority came after Trump made a surprise appearance at the White House briefing room to pledge a continued fight for his signature campaign promise.

The Democratic package to end the shutdown includes a bill to temporarily fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8 as bipartisan talks continue. It was approved, 239-192.

Democrats also approved, 241-190, a separate measure funding the Agriculture, Interior and other departments through Sept. 30.

The homeland security bill is virtually identical to a plan the Senate adopted by voice vote last month. The GOP-controlled House rejected the plan the next day, forcing a partial shutdown
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratshouse of representativesu.s. & worldgovernment shutdowngovernmentWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump
Rep. Sherman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
More Politics
Top Stories
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
OC DA declines to file charges in fatal 22 Fwy crash
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect slams into person on scooter
Homicide investigation underway at Lancaster Jack in the Box
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
Show More
Garcetti says LA teachers strike seems 'inevitable'
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva weighs in on CA sanctuary policies
Security guard pleads not guilty in Walgreens shooting
Rep. Sherman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
California water below normal in season's 1st snow survey
More News