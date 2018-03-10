POLITICS

'I would only speak where I feel that I can be heard': How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Weeks after renewed calls for Oprah Winfrey to run for office, the media mogul was asked how she would choose to spend 10 minutes with President Donald Trump. (Jeffrey Asher/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
If given 10 minutes with President Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey would choose her words carefully.

Weeks after renewed calls for her to run for office, the media mogul was asked what she would say to Trump "billionaire to billionaire, megastar to megastar and also human being to human being" if there were no cameras rolling.

"I would only speak where I feel that I can be heard, so I would only speak if I felt that I could be heard," Winfrey told CNN's Van Jones.

Winfrey downplayed her personal relationship with Trump, telling Jones that she last saw him years ago when they both were dining in the same restaurant.

Since then, there's been tension between the two billionaires stemming from a rousing speech Winfrey gave at the Golden Globe Awards about the importance of representation and equality. That widely watched speech led to calls for Winfrey to run for the presidency in 2020.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Golden Globes, Oprah expressed gratitude to those who left their mark on the world and shared her advice for those who want to make a difference.



As recently as Feb. 23, Winfrey has reiterated that she will not be running.

Trump has praised Winfrey in the past and said in 1999 that he'd choose her as a running mate should he ever run for office. The president, though, adopted a different tone in the weeks following Winfrey's Golden Globes speech.

He called Winfrey "insecure" in a February tweet and said he hopes she runs "so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others."



When asked during a subsequent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" if she ever thought of responding to Trump's sweet, Oprah replied, "Not [for] a second ... You don't win by meeting any kind of negativity head-on."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsoprah winfreyPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldentertainmentcelebrityCNN
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News