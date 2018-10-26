POLITICS

Hundreds of voters head to the polls early in Riverside County

Early-voting polls are open in many areas across the state, and people in Riverside County took part in making sure their voice is heard. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Early-voting polls are open in many areas across the state, and people in Riverside County took part in making sure their voice is heard.

The majority of people appeared to be dropping off their vote-by-mail ballots and volunteers at the polling place made sure the ballots were in order before placing them in a container.

Early voting started on Oct. 9 in Riverside County, and on Friday, three more locations opened up where people can vote over the weekend.

Those locations are: The Tyler at the Galleria Mall in Riverside, the Promenade in Temecula and the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

Registered voters who spoke with Eyewitness News said they believe it's important to get out and vote.

Art Tinoco Jr, assistant registrar of voters, said nearly 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots were submitted at the location and he expects that number to grow as it gets closer to Election Day.

If you want to vote at any of the locations in Riverside, you don't need to bring your ID. Just bring your voter guide and tell a clerk your name so they can find you in the system.

You can drop off your ballot or vote until 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
