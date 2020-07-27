Politics

Hundreds participate in Black Lives Matter protest in Westwood

Hundreds of people showed up for a Black Lives Matter protest at the federal building in Westwood on Sunday.
By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people showed up for a Black Lives Matter protest at the federal building in Westwood on Sunday.

The event was peaceful, although protesters did get into some verbal arguments with counter-protesters.

The demonstration gathered at Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue in front of the federal building, blocking the intersection for hours.

Protesters read the names of people killed by police and called for an end to police brutality. Some also called for police funding to be shifted to community programs.

"We're here to push back against state repression, push back against the idea that federal troops should be called in on protesters," said Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

Organizers say they will continue to organize protests until this see change in the country.

It was one of several Black Lives Matter events around Los Angeles this weekend. In downtown LA on Friday night, several people were injured when violence broke out. Some bulidings were spray-painted and windows smashed in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswestwoodlos angeleslos angeles countyblack lives matterprotest
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huntington Beach fire forcing evacuations
1st LAFD firefighter paramedic dies from COVID-19
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Dogs being trained to sniff out coronavirus in humans
Mel Gibson discloses hospitalization for COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
100 days to Election Day: Polls show low approval ratings for Trump
Show More
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
LASD deputy dies in traffic collision
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Several injured after violence breaks out during demonstration in DTLA
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News