Hundreds participate in Black Lives Matter protest in Westwood

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people showed up for a Black Lives Matter protest at the federal building in Westwood on Sunday.
The event was peaceful, although protesters did get into some verbal arguments with counter-protesters.
The demonstration gathered at Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue in front of the federal building, blocking the intersection for hours.
Protesters read the names of people killed by police and called for an end to police brutality. Some also called for police funding to be shifted to community programs.
"We're here to push back against state repression, push back against the idea that federal troops should be called in on protesters," said Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.
Organizers say they will continue to organize protests until this see change in the country.
It was one of several Black Lives Matter events around Los Angeles this weekend. In downtown LA on Friday night, several people were injured when violence broke out. Some bulidings were spray-painted and windows smashed in the area.
