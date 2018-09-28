DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Unified to send a message to Capitol Hill, a coalition of women's rights groups rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Friday in an effort to tell the Senate to reject the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.
The "Stop Kavanaugh" rally in front of L.A. City Hall was in coordination with actions across the country. Those in attendance included members of TIME'S UP, Women's March LA Foundation, Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Planned Parenthood, among others.
"This is no longer about empathy, this is about what side of humanity will we be on," said Mir Harris of TIME'S UP.
The sentiments on both sides of the issue are in an Exclusive Eyewitness News poll of California voters conducted by Survey USA.
The poll, which queried 1,100 adults from California, found that 60 percent found Ford's story believable, and 35 percent found Kavanaugh's testimony believable. The poll also found that California was split when asked if Kavanaugh has the temperament to be a justice on the Supreme Court -- 41 percent said yes; 47 percent said no; 11 percent they were not sure.
"The way he got so angry and defensive, that really told me a lot about his temperament and his character," said Studio City resident Soraya Giaccardi, who was at the protest.
Pebble Beach man W. Kern said he supports Kavanaugh, depending on the FBI investigation.
"If anything really bad comes out by the FBI, well then he should be dropped," he said. "I have no problem with that at all."
"I think he is outstanding. He needs to be on the Supreme Court," said Monrovia resident Rudy. "We need conservatives defending our constitution and our rights."
