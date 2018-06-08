Immigrant detainees arrive at Victorville prison to be housed

Approximately 1,600 immigrant detainees are being taken to federal prisons this weekend.On Friday, buses with the detainees arrived at a Victorville prison.Immigration officials said detained immigrants are being transferred to prisons due to lack of space at detention centers.Authorities said this is a temporary measure until they access more facilities, or until illegal crossings decrease.The decision to transfer immigrant detainees to federal prisons has drawn strong disapproval from immigration rights activists.The decision of the transfers comes as the Justice Department puts in place a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which calls for the prosecution of individuals who illegally enter the United States.