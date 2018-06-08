POLITICS

Immigrant detainees arrive at Victorville prison to be housed

EMBED </>More Videos

Approximately 1,600 immigrant detainees are being taken to federal prisons due to lack of space at detention centers, immigration officials say. (James Quigg/Victorville Daily Press)

ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Approximately 1,600 immigrant detainees are being taken to federal prisons this weekend.

On Friday, buses with the detainees arrived at a Victorville prison.

Immigration officials said detained immigrants are being transferred to prisons due to lack of space at detention centers.

Authorities said this is a temporary measure until they access more facilities, or until illegal crossings decrease.

The decision to transfer immigrant detainees to federal prisons has drawn strong disapproval from immigration rights activists.

The decision of the transfers comes as the Justice Department puts in place a "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which calls for the prosecution of individuals who illegally enter the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationprisondonald trumpu.s. & worldICEVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News