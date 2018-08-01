POLITICS

Immigrants at Victorville detention center sue over facility conditions

Immigrants being housed at a federal prison in Victorville are suing over the conditions of the facility. (KABC)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Immigrants being housed at a federal prison in Victorville are suing over the conditions of the facility.

The detainees claim that conditions at the medium-security center are too restrictive while they wait for their immigration court hearings, according to the lawsuit that was filed Wednesday.

They also claim they've been denied access to religious items such as Bibles and Sikh temples. There are 700 people being held there.

The federal government has not commented on the lawsuit.
