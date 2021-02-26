Politics

Intel report finds Saudi prince 'approved' US journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing

By Jeremy Herb, CNN
WASHINGTON -- The US intelligence report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi says that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved the operation to capture or kill the Saudi journalist.

"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the report's executive summary states.

"We base this assessment on the Crown Prince's control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince's support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi," the report says.

The Biden administration released the long-awaited declassified intelligence report on Khashogg's killing on Friday.

The administration provided the declassified report to Congress ahead of its public release.

The release of the report was mandated by Congress. It came after President Joe Biden and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud spoke on Thursday.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssaudi arabiau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huge fire rips through Compton industrial complex
LIVE: Pentagon gives update on US airstrike in Syria
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
Inglewood woman fights to buy back house after being scammed twice
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
Show More
Capitol riot: Jurupa Valley man arrested by FBI
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA's vaccination efforts in Valley
LA man says EDD put him on hold for 9 hours
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
More TOP STORIES News