Ivanka Trump to visit LA for GOP fundraiser next week

Ivanka Trump will visit California next week to attend two GOP fundraisers, including one in Los Angeles. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
Ivanka Trump is visiting California next week to attend two GOP fundraisers.

Trump, along with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, will headline the events in Fresno and Los Angeles on Monday.

Proceeds will support "Protect the House," a political action committee led by McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence.

They're aiming to retain control of Congress in the 2018 midterm election.

California is home to several GOP held congressional districts that favored Hillary Clinton in 2016.
