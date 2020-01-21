Jane Fonda tells Jimmy Kimmel she'll bring her "Fire Drill Friday" demonstrations to LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jane Fonda has been arrested five times over the past few months for protesting climate change.On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night the 82-year-old activist and actress said she has no plans to stop.Last year, Fonda moved to Washington D.C. to launch what she's calling "Fire Drill Fridays."She's been arrested and detained during those demonstrations, along with climate activists and celebrity friends like Lily Tomlin.Fonda has plans to take "Fire Drill Fridays" nationwide, including in Los Angeles."We're starting in California Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at city hall. Join us," she said.You can watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC7 and on the ABC app, weeknights at 11:35 p.m., following Eyewitness News at 11.