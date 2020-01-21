Politics

Jane Fonda tells Jimmy Kimmel she'll bring her "Fire Drill Friday" demonstrations to LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jane Fonda has been arrested five times over the past few months for protesting climate change.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night the 82-year-old activist and actress said she has no plans to stop.

Last year, Fonda moved to Washington D.C. to launch what she's calling "Fire Drill Fridays."

She's been arrested and detained during those demonstrations, along with climate activists and celebrity friends like Lily Tomlin.

Fonda has plans to take "Fire Drill Fridays" nationwide, including in Los Angeles.

"We're starting in California Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at city hall. Join us," she said.

You can watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC7 and on the ABC app, weeknights at 11:35 p.m., following Eyewitness News at 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countycaliforniaactor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
Mountain lion euthanized in OC confirmed the same one that attacked 3-year-old
Show More
LA City Council votes to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Report: Women go unpaid for 2 more hours of labor outside office
Volunteers gear up for 2020 LA County homeless count
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
More TOP STORIES News