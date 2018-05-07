POLITICS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 'zero-tolerance' policy may split families at border

EMBED </>More Videos

Attorney General Jeff Sessions took up immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on Monday.

By and Carlos Granda
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions took up immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on Monday.

Sessions held a press conference around 1 p.m. discussing a zero-tolerance policy toward people who enter the U.S. illegally.

The conference was interrupted for a few moments by a lone protester with a megaphone, who talked about splitting up immigrant families.

The deputy director of ICE, Thomas Homan, took time to address that concern.

"We aren't making any laws up. We are enforcing the laws enacted by Congress. These are laws on the books, laws that we all took an oath to enforce," he said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security called what is happening at the border a "growing migrant crisis" and said attempted border crossings in March increased by 200 percent compared to last year, when illegal crossings were at historic lows.

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence touring Calexico border wall after migrant caravan arrives

Sessions said the Trump administration will continue to fight illegal immigration.

"The Department of Homeland Security is now referring 100 percent of illegal southwest border crossings to the Department of Justice for prosecution," he said.

Nearly one of every four Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border from October through April was someone who came in a family, meaning any large increase in prosecutions is likely to cause parents to be separated from their children while they face charges and do time in jail.

Children who are separated from their parents would be put under supervision of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, Sessions said. The department's Office of Refugee Resettlement releases children traveling alone to family and places them in shelters.

Just last week, President Donald Trump shared his frustration as a caravan of more than 200 migrants from Central America made the trek to Tijuana to escape violence in their home countries.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the migrant caravan

More than 150 of them have turned themselves into American authorities to claim asylum.

Sessions echoed the president's comments, calling the caravan a "deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

EMBED More News Videos

After protesting in Mexico's capital city, a smaller caravan of migrants is heading northward to formally request asylum.



Thirty-five federal prosecutors and 18 immigration judges have been re-directed to the border to handle immigration cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationborder wallu.s. & worldmexicojeff sessionsSan DiegoSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News