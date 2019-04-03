joe biden

Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'

EMBED <>More Videos

Second woman steps forward with claim of inappropriate contact from Joe Biden: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 2, 2019

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is acknowledging his past behavior with women has made some people uncomfortable, following complaints over the past week that he touched some without their consent.

In a video posted Wednesday on Twitter, Biden says, "Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted. And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset."

Biden also said, "I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future."

These are Biden's first public remarks since former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine on Friday that Biden approached her from behind and kissed the back of her head in 2014.

Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event.

Biden is considering a 2020 Democratic presidential bid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionsexual harassment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Joe Biden out on campaign trail in Southern California
TOP STORIES
Juvenile arrested after body of 15-year-old girl found
Corona father pleads not guilty to murder of missing 8-year-old son
Police chase ends in Lake Balboa crash; 4 injured
Search warrant served at Encino home of Mally Mall
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
California bans state-funded travel to South Carolina
Show More
3.5 earthquake strikes near Yorba Linda, USGS says
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Teen girl rescued, 5 arrested in Pomona prostitution sting
Eyewitness This: Paid parental leave, Whole Foods price cuts, 'Avengers' breaks record
LA moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave
More TOP STORIES News