Politics

Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration, learning 'the lessons of the past'

DETROIT -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and former Obama administration housing secretary Julián Castro clashed over immigration policy during Wednesday night's debate.

Castro has promised to make illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border punishable by a civil penalty and is repeating that call Wednesday.

He says that doesn't mean endorsing "open borders," but says some in his party, including some on the debate stage, have "taken the bait" and fallen for a Republican talking point.

Biden says he doesn't support decriminalizing such border crossing. He also says he never heard Castro "talk about any of this while he was secretary."

Castro responds, "It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformpresidential racepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Search for kidnapped Monrovia woman focuses on Mount Baldy
SoCal's dozen most wanted: FBI seeks public's help
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
LA man is Kern River's 5th death this year
Hollyhock House: L.A.'s 1st UNESCO World Heritage Site
Show More
Firefighters battle brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente
First Hello Kitty-themed dental office in the US puts dent in dental phobia
LAPD videos show arrest of suspect allegedly armed with machete
California amplía el reconocimiento de las parejas domésticas
10 Freeway in Ontario reopens after fatal crash, downed power lines
More TOP STORIES News