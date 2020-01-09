Politics

Joe Biden to visit Southern California on Thursday for fundraiser, tour of Long Beach bridge project

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to Southern California on Thursday as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.

The bridge project, which is expected to be completed this year, will replace the previous 1960s-era span at the Port of Long Beach with a 205-feet-high bridge designed to provide clearance for larger modern cargo ships. The original bridge is 155 feet above the water.

It will also include three traffic lanes in each direction -- up from the previous two -- along with emergency lanes and a bicycle-pedestrian path.

According to port officials, the bridge is also a critical route for cargo trucks, with roughly 15 percent of the nation's imported water-borne cargo traveling over the span.

The nearly $1.3 billion project is estimated to have created some 3,000 construction jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslong beachlos angeles countydemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential electionbridgefundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Authorities investigating possible threat against Calabasas High
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Show More
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
San Pedro hospital for sea lions and seals may shut down
Mac Miller's posthumous album, 'Circles,' to be released
More TOP STORIES News