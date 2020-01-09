Politics

Joe Biden to visit Southern California on Thursday for fundraiser, tour of Long Beach bridge project

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden waves to the crowd after a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to Southern California on Thursday as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.

The bridge project, which is expected to be completed this year, will replace the previous 1960s-era span at the Port of Long Beach with a 205-feet-high bridge designed to provide clearance for larger modern cargo ships. The original bridge is 155 feet above the water.

It will also include three traffic lanes in each direction -- up from the previous two -- along with emergency lanes and a bicycle-pedestrian path.

According to port officials, the bridge is also a critical route for cargo trucks, with roughly 15 percent of the nation's imported water-borne cargo traveling over the span.

The nearly $1.3 billion project is estimated to have created some 3,000 construction jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslong beachjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
Show More
San Pedro hospital for sea lions and seals may shut down
Mac Miller's posthumous album, 'Circles,' to be released
Man extradited from Mexico in killing of pregnant wife in El Monte
Fontana photographer arrested on child porn charges
CA McDonald's plays bagpipes to stop homeless from sleeping nearby
More TOP STORIES News