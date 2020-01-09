Joe Biden to visit Southern California on Thursday for fundraiser, tour of Long Beach bridge project

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to return to Southern California on Thursday as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach before attending an evening fundraiser in Irvine.The bridge project, which is expected to be completed this year, will replace the previous 1960s-era span at the Port of Long Beach with a 205-feet-high bridge designed to provide clearance for larger modern cargo ships. The original bridge is 155 feet above the water.It will also include three traffic lanes in each direction -- up from the previous two -- along with emergency lanes and a bicycle-pedestrian path.According to port officials, the bridge is also a critical route for cargo trucks, with roughly 15 percent of the nation's imported water-borne cargo traveling over the span.The nearly $1.3 billion project is estimated to have created some 3,000 construction jobs.