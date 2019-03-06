West Hollywood City Council announce resignation of Mayor John Duran, discuss Ed Buck

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid sexual harassment allegations, the West Hollywood City Council announced Mayor John Duran will resign from his position for health reasons, though he will remain on the Council.Duran faced pressure from the community after being accused of inappropriate touching and comments involving three current and former members of the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.The council also discussed the wrongful death investigation surrounding prominent political activist and Democratic donor Ed Buck at the same meeting.Through his attorney, Buck has denied any involvement in the deaths of Timothy Dean and Gemmel Moore, who each died in Buck's apartment. Moore overdosed in 2017 and Buck was never charged.District Attorney Jackie Lacy spoke about that case for the first time exclusively to Eyewitness News, requesting that anyone with information come forward.Councilmember Lindsey Horvath grilled Los Angeles County Sheriff Acting Captain Bill Moulder on whether anyone had come forward yet."There are indeed people that have come forward, and I know that our Homicide Bureau is currently coordinating those interviews to make those interviews happen," Moulder said.Moulder said the investigations into the deaths of the men found dead in Buck's apartment are still active.