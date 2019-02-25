POLITICS

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos detained and released by Nicolas Maduro, network says

The Univision anchor and his crew were arbitrarily detained and released after an interview with Nicolas Maduro, according to the network.

VENEZUELA --
Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was briefly detained in Venezuela after an interview Monday, according to the network.

Ramos and his crew were interviewing President Nicolas Maduro at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, when they were detained because Maduro didn't like the questions, the network said.

Daniel Coronell, who serves as president of the news for Univision in the United States, said on Twitter that his employees were being held against their will and had their technical equipment confiscated.

Ramos and the crew members were eventually released.
